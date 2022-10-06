Roseon (ROSN) Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Roseon (ROSN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Roseon has a total market capitalization of $648,892.80 and approximately $463,990.00 worth of Roseon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Roseon token can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Roseon has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Roseon Profile

Roseon is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Roseon’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 tokens. The Reddit community for Roseon is https://reddit.com/r/roseonfinance/. Roseon’s official website is roseon.world. Roseon’s official Twitter account is @roseonworld. The official message board for Roseon is www.roseon.world/blog.

Buying and Selling Roseon

According to CryptoCompare, “Roseon (ROSN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Roseon has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Roseon is 0.01816089 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $389,070.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://roseon.world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roseon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Roseon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Roseon using one of the exchanges listed above.

