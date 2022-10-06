Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360,720 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 4.41% of Roku worth $492,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Roku by 150.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Roku by 193.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 65,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,709,631. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -163.64 and a beta of 1.72. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $350.60.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Roku to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.52.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

