Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Up 6.9%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.34. 53,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 780,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROIV. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,110.83% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 16,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $73,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,099,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,675.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 16,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $73,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,099,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,675.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $74,233.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,204,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,093.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,414 shares of company stock valued at $434,090. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after buying an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,419,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 2,612,929 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,965,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 990,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 159,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

