Rodeo Coin Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (RODEO)

Rodeo Coin (RODEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Rodeo Coin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $35,538.00 worth of Rodeo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rodeo Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rodeo Coin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rodeo Coin Profile

Rodeo Coin was first traded on April 28th, 2022. Rodeo Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Rodeo Coin is www.rodeocoin.net. Rodeo Coin’s official Twitter account is @rodeocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rodeo Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rodeo Coin (RODEO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rodeo Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rodeo Coin is 0.00204442 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $18,687.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.rodeocoin.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rodeo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rodeo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rodeo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

