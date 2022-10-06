Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 28,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 39,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Rockshield Capital Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Rockshield Capital

(Get Rating)

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

