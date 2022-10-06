rLoop Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.64 Million (RLOOP)

rLoop (RLOOP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, rLoop has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. rLoop has a market cap of $12.64 million and approximately $16,516.00 worth of rLoop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One rLoop token can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00145230 BTC.

rLoop Profile

rLoop launched on April 30th, 2022. rLoop’s total supply is 57,701,094 tokens. rLoop’s official website is rloop.org. rLoop’s official Twitter account is @rloopdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for rLoop is https://reddit.com/r/rLoop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling rLoop

According to CryptoCompare, “rLoop (RLOOP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. rLoop has a current supply of 57,701,094 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of rLoop is 0.01277393 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14,739.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rloop.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as rLoop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire rLoop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy rLoop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

