Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Trading Down 3.8%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 55,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 270,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research downgraded Rio2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.72 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded Rio2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Rio2 from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1.60 to C$0.30 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Rio2 alerts:

Rio2 Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27.

About Rio2

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.