Rikkei Finance (RIFI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,998.00

Rikkei Finance (RIFI) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Rikkei Finance has a total market cap of $567,090.63 and approximately $7,998.00 worth of Rikkei Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rikkei Finance token can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rikkei Finance has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rikkei Finance Profile

Rikkei Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2021. Rikkei Finance’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,477,916 tokens. Rikkei Finance’s official website is rikkei.finance. The official message board for Rikkei Finance is medium.com/rikkeifinance. Rikkei Finance’s official Twitter account is @rikkeifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rikkei Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Rikkei Finance (RIFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rikkei Finance has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rikkei Finance is 0.0078392 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,293.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rikkei.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rikkei Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rikkei Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rikkei Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

