Reviewing Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Rating) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Scientific Industries and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192.40%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Scientific Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

62.9% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Scientific Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Scientific Industries and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Industries -49.50% -21.74% -19.38% Rapid Micro Biosystems -335.93% -26.28% -23.93%

Volatility & Risk

Scientific Industries has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid Micro Biosystems has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scientific Industries and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Industries $11.40 million 3.44 -$5.64 million N/A N/A Rapid Micro Biosystems $23.23 million 5.87 -$73.52 million ($1.72) -1.89

Scientific Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Scientific Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers. The company also provides benchtop multi-purpose rotators and rockers to rotate and rock various containers; refrigerated incubators and incubated shakers for shaking and stirring functions; and magnetic stirrers, including high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, four-place high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, large volume magnetic, and four-place general purpose stirrers. In addition, it offers bioprocessing systems comprising disposable sensors, such as coaster systems and other shaking products using vessels; and mechanical balances, moisture analyzers, pill counters, test stands, and force gauges, as well as pharmacy, laboratory, and industrial digital scales. The company's products are used for research purposes by universities, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, national laboratories, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies, and other industries performing laboratory-scale research. The company markets its products under the Genie and Torbal brand names directly, as well as through laboratory equipment distributors and online. Scientific Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides installation and verification, technical training, and support services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. The company was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

