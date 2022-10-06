Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of RVNC stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $29.17. 889,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,625. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.64. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $29.51.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,956.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 5,570.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 523,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 514,678 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $433,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

