Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.94

Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.39. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 8,188 shares trading hands.

Research Frontiers Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 93.87% and a negative net margin of 211.02%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Research Frontiers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Research Frontiers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

