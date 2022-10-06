Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 6th (ATZ, CMMC, CU, DND, FCX, IGM, MDF, SOU, WDO, ZZZ)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 6th:

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$59.00.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$33.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $42.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$48.00 to C$45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.50.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.00 to C$3.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) was given a C$2.50 target price by analysts at Haywood Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$29.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

