Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October 6th (AAU, ACRS, ACU, AKBA, AMPE, AVGR, AWH, BFH, BTX, CETX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH). They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). Exane BNP Paribas issued an underperform rating on the stock.

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI). They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF). BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY). Exane BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF). The firm issued a neutral rating and a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV). They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER). BWS Financial issued a top pick rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

