Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October 6th (AAU, ACRS, ACU, AKBA, AMPE, AVGR, AWH, BFH, BTX, CETX)

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, October 6th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH). They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). Exane BNP Paribas issued an underperform rating on the stock.

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI). They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF). BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY). Exane BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF). The firm issued a neutral rating and a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV). They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER). BWS Financial issued a top pick rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

