Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $135.75 and last traded at $135.75. 9,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,202,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $55,983,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,534,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.