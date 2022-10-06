Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Shares Up 5.9%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. 4,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 6,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Repsol Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84.

Repsol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

