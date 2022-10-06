Regis Management CO LLC Sells 96,733 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Regis Management CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,733 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC owned 0.09% of Amarin worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amarin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 880,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 32,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,817. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

