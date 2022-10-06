Regis Management CO LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Regis Management CO LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,885 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,309,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 48,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,001. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.69.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

