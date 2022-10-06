Regis Management CO LLC Has $14.95 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Regis Management CO LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.4% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.02. 1,042,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,239,178. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

