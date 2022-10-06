Regal Wealth Group Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 3.2% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Argus increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.24.

Shares of ROK traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.75. 3,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,323. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.27. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.