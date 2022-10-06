Reflex Finance (REFLEX V2) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Reflex Finance (REFLEX V2) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Reflex Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $69,438.00 worth of Reflex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Reflex Finance has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Reflex Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Reflex Finance

Reflex Finance was first traded on February 4th, 2022. Reflex Finance’s total supply is 649,896,857,000,000 tokens. The official website for Reflex Finance is reflexfinance.com. The Reddit community for Reflex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/ReflexFinance. Reflex Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflex_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reflex Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflex Finance (REFLEX V2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Reflex Finance has a current supply of 649,896,857,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Reflex Finance is 0 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $138,693.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://reflexfinance.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reflex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reflex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

