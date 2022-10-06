Redlight Node District (PLAYMATES) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $332,806.98

Redlight Node District (PLAYMATES) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Redlight Node District has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Redlight Node District has a market capitalization of $332,806.98 and $10,539.00 worth of Redlight Node District was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redlight Node District token can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00003323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Redlight Node District Token Profile

Redlight Node District launched on January 29th, 2022. Redlight Node District’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000 tokens. Redlight Node District’s official Twitter account is @rlnodedistrict and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Redlight Node District is redlight.finance. Redlight Node District’s official message board is medium.com/@redlightdistrict.

Redlight Node District Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Redlight Node District (PLAYMATES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Redlight Node District has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Redlight Node District is 0.68006475 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://redlight.finance.”

