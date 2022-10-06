Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.15

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and traded as low as $7.93. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 402,695 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($16.43) to €18.75 ($19.13) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

Featured Stories

