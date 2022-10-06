Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.54

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 60127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($16.43) to €18.75 ($19.13) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

