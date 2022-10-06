Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Lifted by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 3.5% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

RTX traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $84.24. The company had a trading volume of 144,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,892. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

