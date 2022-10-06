Raymond James Lowers Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target to $25.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a market cap of $598.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $24.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 153,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18,423.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 240,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 239,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

(Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.