Raymond James Cuts Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $48.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $50.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,885. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 250.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,998,000 after buying an additional 1,123,578 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,475,000 after purchasing an additional 653,615 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 751,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,832,000 after purchasing an additional 581,004 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,638,000 after acquiring an additional 541,698 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,728,000 after acquiring an additional 468,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

