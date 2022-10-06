RatBoy BSC (WENTXN) One Day Volume Tops $126,173.00

RatBoy BSC (WENTXN) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. RatBoy BSC has a market capitalization of $612,090.04 and approximately $126,173.00 worth of RatBoy BSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RatBoy BSC token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RatBoy BSC has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RatBoy BSC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

RatBoy BSC Profile

RatBoy BSC launched on August 27th, 2022. RatBoy BSC’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,353,391 tokens. RatBoy BSC’s official website is ratboybsc.com. RatBoy BSC’s official Twitter account is @ratboybsc.

RatBoy BSC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RatBoy BSC (WENTXN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RatBoy BSC has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RatBoy BSC is 0.00662404 USD and is up 4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13,566.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ratboybsc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RatBoy BSC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RatBoy BSC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RatBoy BSC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RatBoy BSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RatBoy BSC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.