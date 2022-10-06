Rangers Protocol Price Reaches $1.48 on Top Exchanges (RPG)

Rangers Protocol (RPG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Rangers Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rangers Protocol has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $1,338.00 worth of Rangers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rangers Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00007365 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rangers Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

Rangers Protocol Profile

Rangers Protocol launched on October 7th, 2021. Rangers Protocol’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,365,796 tokens. Rangers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rangersprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rangers Protocol is medium.com/rangersprotocol. Rangers Protocol’s official website is rangersprotocol.com.

Rangers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rangers Protocol (RPG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rangers Protocol has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 972,829.50747222 in circulation. The last known price of Rangers Protocol is 1.50537564 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $195.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rangersprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rangers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rangers Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rangers Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rangers Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rangers Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.