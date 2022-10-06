RadioCaca (RACA) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, RadioCaca has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One RadioCaca token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. RadioCaca has a total market cap of $93.35 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of RadioCaca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RadioCaca alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004794 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001808 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.38 or 0.01601277 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00029765 BTC.

About RadioCaca

RadioCaca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. RadioCaca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,910,337,678 tokens. RadioCaca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft. The official website for RadioCaca is www.radiocaca.com. The Reddit community for RadioCaca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RadioCaca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

RadioCaca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RadioCaca (RACA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. RadioCaca has a current supply of 431,418,233,271 with 327,910,337,678.6395 in circulation. The last known price of RadioCaca is 0.00028672 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $5,901,682.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.radiocaca.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RadioCaca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RadioCaca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RadioCaca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RadioCaca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RadioCaca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.