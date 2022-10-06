Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.19 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rackspace Technology to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 29.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

