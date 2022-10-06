R Carter Pate Sells 1,928 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,094.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

R Carter Pate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $64,170.51.

On Friday, July 8th, R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,690.00.

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 871,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,854. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

