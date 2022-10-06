Quantum Assets Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $24.14 Million (QA)

Quantum Assets (QA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Quantum Assets token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Assets has a market cap of $24.14 million and $95,861.00 worth of Quantum Assets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum Assets has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantum Assets Profile

Quantum Assets launched on September 2nd, 2021. Quantum Assets’ total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,000,000 tokens. Quantum Assets’ official Twitter account is @quantumassetsqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Assets is www.quantumassets.vg.

Quantum Assets Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum Assets (QA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Quantum Assets has a current supply of 7,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum Assets is 0.00627144 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $90,049.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.quantumassets.vg/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Assets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Assets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Assets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

