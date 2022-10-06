QMALL TOKEN (QMALL) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $17.23 Million

QMALL TOKEN (QMALL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One QMALL TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002805 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QMALL TOKEN has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. QMALL TOKEN has a market cap of $17.23 million and approximately $648,731.00 worth of QMALL TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QMALL TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00145230 BTC.

QMALL TOKEN Token Profile

QMALL TOKEN was first traded on December 1st, 2021. QMALL TOKEN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,229,785 tokens. QMALL TOKEN’s official website is qmall.io/qmall-token. QMALL TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @qmall_exchange.

Buying and Selling QMALL TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “QMALL TOKEN (QMALL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QMALL TOKEN has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QMALL TOKEN is 0.56977221 USD and is up 5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $911,450.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qmall.io/qmall-token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QMALL TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QMALL TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QMALL TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QMALL TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QMALL TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.