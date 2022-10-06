PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $27.00

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $25.75. PureTech Health shares last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 1,813 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRTC shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97.
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.
