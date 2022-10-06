PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $27.00

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $25.75. PureTech Health shares last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 1,813 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRTC shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

PureTech Health Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

Featured Stories

