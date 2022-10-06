PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Stock Price Down 4.3%

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 50,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 20,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
PureBase Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.
About PureBase
Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets in the United States. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.
