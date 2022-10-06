Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.14

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.14 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.11). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 10.05 ($0.12), with a volume of 229,737 shares traded.

Pure Gold Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

