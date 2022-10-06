PulsePad 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,174.00 (PLSPAD)

PulsePad (PLSPAD) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One PulsePad token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PulsePad has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. PulsePad has a total market cap of $911,121.48 and $19,174.00 worth of PulsePad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PulsePad alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

PulsePad Token Profile

PulsePad launched on November 3rd, 2021. PulsePad’s total supply is 4,989,493,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,000 tokens. PulsePad’s official website is pulsepad.io. PulsePad’s official Twitter account is @pulsepad_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PulsePad is medium.com/@pulsepad.io.

Buying and Selling PulsePad

According to CryptoCompare, “PulsePad (PLSPAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. PulsePad has a current supply of 4,989,493,252.178266 with 165,717,873.22054085 in circulation. The last known price of PulsePad is 0.00224559 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $14,147.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pulsepad.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PulsePad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PulsePad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PulsePad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PulsePad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PulsePad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.