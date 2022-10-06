PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PRW Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,703 shares of company stock worth $10,595,501. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.23. 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,822,924. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

