ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $87.40

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.40 and traded as low as $82.36. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $83.94, with a volume of 6,562 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Health Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $910,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 269.0% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Health Care

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

