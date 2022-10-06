Prom (PROM) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.73 or 0.00028350 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $94.22 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,219.42 or 1.00084178 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002970 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00063285 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021678 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.67852212 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,800,613.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.