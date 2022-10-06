ProjectFeenix (FEENIXV2) Tops 1-Day Volume of $40,055.00

ProjectFeenix (FEENIXV2) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One ProjectFeenix token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ProjectFeenix has a market capitalization of $173,074.41 and approximately $40,055.00 worth of ProjectFeenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ProjectFeenix has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ProjectFeenix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

ProjectFeenix Token Profile

ProjectFeenix’s launch date was January 12th, 2022. ProjectFeenix’s total supply is 700,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ProjectFeenix is https://reddit.com/r/projectfeenix. ProjectFeenix’s official Twitter account is @projectfeenix. The official website for ProjectFeenix is projectfeenix.games.

ProjectFeenix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ProjectFeenix (FEENIXV2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ProjectFeenix has a current supply of 700,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ProjectFeenix is 0 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $301.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://projectfeenix.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProjectFeenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProjectFeenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProjectFeenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProjectFeenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProjectFeenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.