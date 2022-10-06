Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.00 million-$166.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.09 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.08-$4.12 EPS.
Progress Software Price Performance
Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.00.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Progress Software Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.20.
Insider Transactions at Progress Software
In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,512 shares of company stock valued at $817,901. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Progress Software by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Progress Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Progress Software by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 127,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Progress Software by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progress Software Company Profile
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
Featured Stories
