Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.00 million-$166.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.09 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.08-$4.12 EPS.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.20.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,512 shares of company stock valued at $817,901. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Progress Software by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Progress Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Progress Software by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 127,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Progress Software by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.