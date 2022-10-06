Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) & Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Head-To-Head Survey

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Progress Software and Global Arena, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 2 4 0 2.67 Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progress Software currently has a consensus price target of $54.20, suggesting a potential upside of 18.76%. Given Progress Software’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Progress Software is more favorable than Global Arena.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 14.75% 39.31% 11.03% Global Arena -170.79% N/A -255.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Progress Software and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Progress Software and Global Arena’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $531.31 million 3.73 $78.42 million $1.95 23.41 Global Arena $1.22 million 0.43 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Progress Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Progress Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Global Arena shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Progress Software has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Progress Software beats Global Arena on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. It also offers DataDirect Connect, which provides data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; MOVEit that offers secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; Chef, an infrastructure automation platform to build, deploy, manage, and secure applications in multi-cloud and hybrid environments, and on-premises; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution. In addition, the company provides Kemp LoadMaster, a load balancing solutions; and Kemp Flowmon network performance monitoring and diagnostic solutions that collect and analyze network telemetry from various sources. Further, it provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as web-enable applications; and training services. The company sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. Global Arena Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

