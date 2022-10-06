Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating) fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. 73,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.95.

In related news, Senior Officer Ken Knudson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,055.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$163,691.97.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

