Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating) fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. 73,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Profound Medical Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Ken Knudson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,055.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$163,691.97.
Profound Medical Company Profile
Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
Featured Articles
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.