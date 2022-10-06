Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CEO Sells $1,197,900.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,197,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,683,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,312,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCOR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.08. 891,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $105.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.