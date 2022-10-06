Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director William M. Sullivan Sells 11,715 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $410,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,288,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,350,021.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PRVA traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.22. 412,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,419. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.04 million. Research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,580,000. Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,049,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after buying an additional 261,365 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

