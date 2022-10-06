Private Ocean LLC Trims Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,586,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after buying an additional 3,642,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,233,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

NYSE:O opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.61 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 281.13%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

