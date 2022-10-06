Private Ocean LLC Sells 5,393 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DFAS stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.