Private Ocean LLC Invests $7.89 Million in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 249,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.43.

