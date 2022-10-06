Private Ocean LLC Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.20 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

